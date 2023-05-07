BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wolfe Research

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

NYSE:BILL opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. BILL has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth approximately $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 819,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,039,000 after buying an additional 457,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,441,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

