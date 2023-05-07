Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 3,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,719 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,482,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,617,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 595,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $222.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.23. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

