biote (BTMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. biote has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

In other biote news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp bought 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,566 shares in the company, valued at $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Roystone Capital Management Lp purchased 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,971,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,657,589.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 10,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $64,332.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,402 shares in the company, valued at $724,619.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of biote at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, biote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

