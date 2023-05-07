biote (BTMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
biote Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTMD opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. biote has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $10.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in biote stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of biote at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, biote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.
biote Company Profile
biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.
