Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $90.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day moving average is $68.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,196,227 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

