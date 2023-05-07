Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $75.00 at HC Wainwright

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $56.23 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 91.62% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after purchasing an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,195,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,756,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,297,000 after purchasing an additional 476,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

