Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,553 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE SEM opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.36. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 40.65%.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

