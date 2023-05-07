Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 1,830 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Logitech International by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 14.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 48.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Stories

