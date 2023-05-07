Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Saia by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.
Saia Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $293.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.83. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
