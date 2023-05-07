Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.73.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

