Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $378,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,848,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,545,000 after buying an additional 408,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 292,386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $437,779.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,984.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,395 shares of company stock worth $9,609,820. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

