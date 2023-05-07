Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in MaxLinear by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

MaxLinear Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $290.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

