Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

