Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in AES by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in AES by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AES by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

AES Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.34% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.