Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after purchasing an additional 389,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 387,527 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $88.39 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $43,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,996 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,044. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

