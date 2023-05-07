Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 41 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,967. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

