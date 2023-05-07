Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

