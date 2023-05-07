Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Raised to $95.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Down 3.7 %

BRKR opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Bruker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Bruker by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

