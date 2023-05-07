Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $670.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $697.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.24. Cable One has a 52 week low of $609.85 and a 52 week high of $1,464.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cable One will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,312.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

