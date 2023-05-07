Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 18.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.