Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

NYSE CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.17. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

