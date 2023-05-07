China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYDGet Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

