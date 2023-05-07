China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
CYD stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
