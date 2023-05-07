China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 195,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.