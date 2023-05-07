Citigroup Increases Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $9.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $480.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

