Citigroup Raises BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $110.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $108.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, analysts predict that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BILL by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

