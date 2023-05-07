Citigroup Trims Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Target Price to $76.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

