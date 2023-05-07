Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.83.

Shares of CLFD opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

