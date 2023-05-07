Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Guggenheim

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) was upgraded by Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.04.

Cloudflare Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $634,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,274,299.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $634,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,299.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 411,007 shares of company stock worth $25,110,698. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

