Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 491,982 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 48,798 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 4,960 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.95 per share, with a total value of $361,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,234,148.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,557 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 18.3 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $116.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

