Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $61.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COIN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,630 shares of company stock worth $10,363,557 in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 9,130.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $162,427,000 after buying an additional 4,455,557 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 28.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,776,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $795,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000,410 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $247,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,310,461 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $258,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,711 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.