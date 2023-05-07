Country Club Bank GFN Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Bank GFN lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3,005.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.