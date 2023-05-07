Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 323.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $23.50 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Articles

