CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,978.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $12.23 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.20.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.