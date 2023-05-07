Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.