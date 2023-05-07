Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 501 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $22.52 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 110.50% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

