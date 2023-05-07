Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 830 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after buying an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,397,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after buying an additional 1,152,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

