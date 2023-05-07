Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,298.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, COO Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,298.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at $31,127,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,935 shares of company stock worth $7,066,898. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

COUR stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

