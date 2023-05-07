Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,362 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Criteo by 132.1% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 184,006 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,473,000 after buying an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 45.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after buying an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after buying an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,301 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,164.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,149.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,426. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

