Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Arconic’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

