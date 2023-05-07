Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,014 Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,014 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Labs PBC were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PL. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

In related news, insider Kevin Weil bought 274,000 shares of Planet Labs PBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1-year low of $3.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 84.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

