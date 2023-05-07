Delancey W. Davis Sells 1,250 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.38 and a one year high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

