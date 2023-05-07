De’porres Brightful Sells 20,464 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) insider De’porres Brightful sold 20,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $366,305.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 625,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
De’porres Brightful also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, De’porres Brightful sold 1,996 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $31,876.12.
Shares of NASDAQ:XM opened at $17.89 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,056,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after buying an additional 509,003 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,989,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $48,192,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,286,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,368,000 after purchasing an additional 798,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
