Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $475.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $541.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $479.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.93.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.