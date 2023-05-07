Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Carlyle Group
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
