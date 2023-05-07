Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $39.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 19,401 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $700,376.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,247,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,025,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,133,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

