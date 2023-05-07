Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $71.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.77.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $76.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

