Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Holdings Cut by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

