DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in DISH Network by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in DISH Network by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 1,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,567,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,673,412.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last 90 days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.