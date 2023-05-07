DMG Group LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

DMG Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of DMG Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %
Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
