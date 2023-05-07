DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $75.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE DASH opened at $62.90 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

