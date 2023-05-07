DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $85.00 at Oppenheimer

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASH. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DASH opened at $62.90 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $120,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,812.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,381 shares of company stock worth $42,601,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

