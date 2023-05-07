Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.69

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 116728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

DUFRY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

