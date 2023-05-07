E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) rose 11.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 132,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 252,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

Featured Stories

